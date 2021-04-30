Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce $55.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank posted sales of $60.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $223.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.20 million to $223.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.64 million to $233.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

BMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of BMTC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,935 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 284,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

