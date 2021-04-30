Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Blink Charging posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,572.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $38.16 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.