Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.14. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 256.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $11.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $13.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

ULTA traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.90. The stock had a trading volume of 423,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.66.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

