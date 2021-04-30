Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report sales of $359.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $374.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.30 million. Seagen reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.64.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $134.51 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Seagen by 8.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 7,322.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

