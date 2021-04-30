Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODT. Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after buying an additional 686,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 545,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. 700,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

