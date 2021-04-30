Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%.

GHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 61,489 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 46,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,789. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

