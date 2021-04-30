Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report sales of $279.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.70 million and the lowest is $276.87 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after buying an additional 356,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 846,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 898,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -280.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.