Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report sales of $279.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.70 million and the lowest is $276.87 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyrusOne.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after buying an additional 356,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 846,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CONE stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 898,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -280.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
