Zacks: Analysts Expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.56. 56,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,181. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $68.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

