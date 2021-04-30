Zacks: Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

