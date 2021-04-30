Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce sales of $216.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.00 million and the highest is $220.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $975.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.23. 1,738,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,741. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.