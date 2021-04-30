Zacks: Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. Schlumberger reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

