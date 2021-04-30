Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,372 in the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

