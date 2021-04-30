Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post sales of $142.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.80 million and the highest is $145.80 million. Exterran posted sales of $210.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $674.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.00 million to $688.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $762.63 million, with estimates ranging from $726.70 million to $803.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE EXTN opened at $3.33 on Friday. Exterran has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

