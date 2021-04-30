Zacks: Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Everi posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRI. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,084,000 after buying an additional 229,648 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,759,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,834,000 after buying an additional 99,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 68,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 1,225,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. Everi has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 3.08.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

