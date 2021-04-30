Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.76. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

