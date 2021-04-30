Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.22. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.65.

CNI opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

