Zacks: Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $965.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

BC stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $109.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

