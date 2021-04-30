Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.81. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

