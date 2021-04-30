Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. TELUS reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $13.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. 20,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $221,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

