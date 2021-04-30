Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report sales of $27.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.30 million and the lowest is $17.64 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $17.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $117.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $158.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $164.05 million, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.