Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $121.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.