Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.64). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,597. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $338.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 18.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.