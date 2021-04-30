Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 1,578,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,924. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

