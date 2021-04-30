YFFII Finance Price Up 90.8% Over Last Week (YFFII)

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. YFFII Finance has a total market cap of $251,767.92 and $221.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded up 90.8% against the US dollar. One YFFII Finance coin can now be bought for $6.87 or 0.00012537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

YFFII Finance Coin Profile

YFFII Finance (YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins. The official website for YFFII Finance is yffii.finance . YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

YFFII Finance Coin Trading

