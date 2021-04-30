Yamana Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0263 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamana Gold has raised its dividend payment by 259.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

AUY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 6,502,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,135,557. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

