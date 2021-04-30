Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Down 74.2% in April

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 999,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of XYIGF stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

