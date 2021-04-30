Xebec Adsorption Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.17.

XBC opened at C$4.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.07 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.