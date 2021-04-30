Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after buying an additional 632,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after buying an additional 489,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 384,961 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.