Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
WRAP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50. Wrap Technologies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $14.40.
WRAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on Wrap Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.