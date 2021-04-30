Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

WRAP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50. Wrap Technologies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $14.40.

WRAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on Wrap Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $310,952.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,117.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $204,900.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

