WPP (LON:WPP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $989.20

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 989.20 ($12.92) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.80), with a volume of 305166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 951 ($12.42).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 996 ($13.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The firm has a market cap of £12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 940.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 814.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.04%.

In other WPP news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

