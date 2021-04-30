World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

