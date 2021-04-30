World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $4.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WRLD traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,197. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $170.98. The stock has a market cap of $888.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $222,035.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,559.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,750 over the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

