Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Workday worth $57,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,810,000 after buying an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.04.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.67 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average of $239.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.