Woodbois (LON:WBI) PT Raised to GBX 8 at Canaccord Genuity

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 7.50 ($0.10) to GBX 8 ($0.10) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WBI traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The company had a trading volume of 4,449,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,739. Woodbois has a 1-year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.72 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £135.30 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber projects, and timber trading businesses in Africa. The company is also involved in shared services and property holding activities; forestry activities; and the production, trading, and distribution of timber. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries; and plywood used for concrete shuttering.

