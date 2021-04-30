Woodbois (LON:WBI) PT Raised to GBX 8 at Canaccord Genuity

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 7.50 ($0.10) to GBX 8 ($0.10) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Shares of WBI traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The company had a trading volume of 4,449,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,739. Woodbois has a 1-year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.72 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £135.30 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09.
Woodbois Company Profile
