Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 333 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. International Paper makes up approximately 1.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 38,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

