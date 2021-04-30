Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.36.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $179.02. 5,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,993. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

