Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $293,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,955,563. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

