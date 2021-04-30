Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 46,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 759,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $61.95. 428,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,411,903. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.