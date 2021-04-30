Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 176.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $8.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.39. 108,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.01 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.39.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

