Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WELX stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Winland has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

