Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WELX stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Winland has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.
Winland Company Profile
