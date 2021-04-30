Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the March 31st total of 129,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Huang bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 154,791 shares of company stock worth $366,678. 14.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.