Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $175.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.