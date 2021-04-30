William Blair Weighs in on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $21.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $23.35 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $260.84 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $261.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

