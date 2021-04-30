William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Stericycle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

