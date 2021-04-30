Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $18.51 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

