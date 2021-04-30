Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,646 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 845.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 34,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $166.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average of $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

