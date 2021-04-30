Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 3,461 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Shares of BOOT opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,803 shares of company stock valued at $8,088,895. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

