Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 3,025 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.