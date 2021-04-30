Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,621,000 after buying an additional 532,326 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $195.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.40. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

