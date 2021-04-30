Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after buying an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,489. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.